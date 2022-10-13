Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali RPG attack: Punjab Police arrest prime accused in Mumbai

Mohali RPG attack: Punjab Police arrest prime accused in Mumbai

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that Charat Singh of Mehdipur village near the border town of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district was arrested in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and central agencies

Charat Singh, sitting, the prime accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, in police custody in Mumbai on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByRavinder Vasudeva

In a major breakthrough, the prime accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 was arrested from Mumbai on Thursday.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted that Charat Singh of Mehdipur village near the border town of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district was arrested in a joint operation with the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and central agencies.

Charat had helped the two accused who hurled the RPG on the intel headquarters by providing ammunition and carrying out the recce. He was at large ever since the attack.

Charat was undergoing a 10-year sentence in a murder case and was on a 56-day parole when he committed the crime.

Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters were involved in the audacious attack carried out at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, an aide of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, is the main conspirator of the attack.

Landa allegedly carried out the RPG attack with the help of accomplices Nishan Singh and Charat Singh, both from Tarn Taran.

The police said Nishan Singh collected the RPG from the location given by Landa and provided it to the attackers. Baljinder Singh Rambo, another resident of Tarn Taran, picked up an AK-47 rifle and gave it to Charat Singh.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in connection with the RPG attack along with Charat and another accused.

