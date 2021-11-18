Mohali: Sector 68 City Park cries for attention

Spread in around 11 acres, the City Park in Sector 68 is crying for attention. Residents alleged that the authorities concerned had failed to upkeep its maintenance. The park was developed around 20 years ago and is catering to the residents of Sectors 68, 67, and even Phase-9. The park is maintained by the municipal corporation of Mohali.

During the visit to the park, it was found that the fountain installed in the park is not functional for the past several months, heaps of garbage lying, equipment of the open-air gym broken, swings and other joyrides found rusted and stray dogs and cattle were found roaming in the park.

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Sector 68, said, “I am a regular visitor to this park, but since the past several years, its condition has gone from bad to worse. Even the footpaths are broken.”

Another resident Sunny said, “I have lodged several complaints to the authorities concerned, but to no avail. People even fear to come to the park due to stray dogs.”

Former councillor of the area Bobby Kamboj said, “During my tenure, the park was well maintained, but ever since it came under the MC, it is not maintained properly.”

Superintending engineer, MC, Sanjay Kanwar did not respond to the repeated calls and messages.