Mohali : Seven of immigration firm booked for assaulting 2 journalists

Seven persons for assaulting two journalists outside an immigration office in Sector 70.

The accused have been identified as Gagan, Satnam Singh, Navjot, Amandeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Sahil and Simran, who run the TCS Immigration Company in Sector 70.

Complainant Jatinder Singh of Sector 70, Mohali, in his complaint, submitted that four men had approached him and his brother – both journalists, on December 20 to complain that they had submitted their passports in the said immigration office to move abroad but the company officials were refusing to return their passports despite numerous requests.

“I, along with my younger brother Satinder Singh, visited the immigration office. When we requested them to handover the passports, all the accused attacked us and even damaged our cameras worth ₹2 lakh besides snatching a gold ring, mobile phones, watch and ₹3.40 lakh cash kept in our car. We were admitted in Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment,” said the complainant.

Meanwhile, police are yet to arrest the accused.

“We immediately reached the spot after receiving a call from the victims. We have booked the accused but are yet to arrest them as investigation is on. The immigration owners didn’t take any money from the customers but had their passports. They should have approached the police instead of approaching the journalists for recovery of their passports,” said a police officer.

The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon.), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mataur police station.

