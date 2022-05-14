Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
chandigarh news

Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned

The business owners will decide and display the expiry date depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions, as per the FSSAI order
The challans will be forwarded to the Mohali additional deputy commissioner to determine the extent of penalty. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.

The business owners will decide and display the date depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions, as per the FSSAI order. The date of manufacturing may also be mentioned, but is not a compulsion, it adds.

Kumar said the health department had already conducted several sensitisation drives for sweet shop owners and will start issuing challans to violators from June 1.

The challans will be forwarded to the additional deputy commissioner to determine the extent of penalty.

