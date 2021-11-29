Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Speeding car jumps divider, mows down two auto drivers
chandigarh news

Mohali: Speeding car jumps divider, mows down two auto drivers

The car then rammed into a power pole, resulting in fatal injuries to an occupant, four others hospitalised; the auto drivers were sipping tea on the roadside when the mishap took place.
The mangled remains of the car in front of Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Mohali, on Sunday afternoon. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Three persons, including two auto drivers, died after a rashly driven car met with an accident in front of Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Mohali, on Sunday afternoon.

As per the police, the Verna Hyundai car, bearing registration number PB10- ER 9909, was coming at breakneck speed from Chandigarh side when it hit a road divider and ran over two auto drivers, who were sipping tea on the slip road. The car then hit an electric pole nearby, leaving the car occupants injured too. One of the car occupants, identified Sanjeet Singh, 26, was declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.

The two auto drivers who succumbed in the mishap have been identified as Surinder Singh, 41, and Zameel Khan, 40, both residents of Gharuan.

Gharuan station house officer (SHO) Himmat Singh said, “The impact of the collision can be gauged from the fact that the car was left completely damaged.” Police have recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle.

As per the police, there were five persons in the car -- Sanjeet Singh, 26, Ankush Kumar, 28, Arvinder Singh, 35, Rahul Yadav, 33, and Bikramjit Singh, 34. Police have booked Ankush Kumar, who is said to have been behind the wheel at the time. He is also critically injured.

As per eyewitnesses, the car occupants were under the influence of liquor at the time of the mishap.

RELATED STORIES

“We are investigating the details of the car occupants and their occupation. Since they are critically injured, we could not take their statements,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP