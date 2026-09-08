Mohali: Taxi driver attacked with iron rod, sticks over financial dispute in Kharar

A taxi driver was allegedly attacked with an iron rod, sticks and other weapons by a group of nine to 10 men outside Millard Hotel near Shivalik City in Kharar around 2.30am on Saturday over an old financial dispute, police said.

The accused also allegedly snatched Sudhir’s gold chain before fleeing. (HT File)

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The victim, Sudhir Bagha, a resident of Shivalik City, suffered head injuries and was initially taken to the Kharar civil hospital, from where doctors referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he remains under treatment.

According to the complaint, Sudhir had driven his friend Pipi from Jalandhar to the hotel in his Swift Dzire (PB-01-E-3151). As he was about to leave, an unidentified car allegedly rammed into his vehicle. Following the collision, around nine to 10 men surrounded his car, pulled him out of the vehicle and opened the attack. One of the accused, later identified as Dikwal, allegedly hit him on the head with an iron rod, while his aides Mandeep Singh, Kaka and others assaulted him with sticks and other objects. The accused also allegedly snatched Sudhir’s gold chain before fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 115(2)/118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 115(2)/118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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