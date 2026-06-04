Mohali: Teachers protest demanding master cadre, lecturer recruitments

B.Ed and TET-qualified unemployed teachers on Wednesday staged a protest on Burail Jail Road in Mohali to raise their demands for master cadre and lecturer recruitments.

Following the protest, the administration assured the teachers that a meeting would be arranged with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The protesting teachers alleged that a series of meetings with the government over months had yielded no results. They alleged that the government was merely buying time through assurances and delaying tactics.

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State president of Unemployed Teacher’s Union, Jaswant Ghubaya alleged, “The Punjab government has betrayed unemployed youth. Every meeting has produced nothing but false promises. It is unfortunate that the master cadre recruitment advertisement exists only on social media. The reality on the ground is that this government has not provided a single new recruitment opportunity in the education department.”

He said that unemployed teachers had been continuously fighting for recruitment, but the government was unwilling to move discussions forward. “Instead, it added to their frustration by imposing the 55% qualifying marks as an unacceptable eligibility condition,” he alleged.

Ghubaya said that the chief minister had publicly promised to address the demands of unemployed teachers on a priority basis, but that commitment remained unfulfilled.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the protest, the administration assured the teachers that a meeting would be arranged with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday. Officials also promised a panel meeting on June 9 to seek a resolution to the issue. The protesters warned that if no satisfactory outcome emerged from the meeting, unemployed teachers would march to Chandigarh again on June 16 to intensify their agitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the protest, the administration assured the teachers that a meeting would be arranged with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday. Officials also promised a panel meeting on June 9 to seek a resolution to the issue. The protesters warned that if no satisfactory outcome emerged from the meeting, unemployed teachers would march to Chandigarh again on June 16 to intensify their agitation. {{/usCountry}}

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