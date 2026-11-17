A Mohali court has directed X, YouTube and other social media platforms to immediately remove six links carrying content allegedly targeting senior Punjab Police officers, including the director general of police (DGP). It has also ordered the platforms to comply with an earlier direction to remove two posts. Earlier on October 26, the court had ordered deletion of two similar posts, yet to be complied by X. (HT File)

Additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh passed the order on Monday on an application by the state cyber crime police seeking action over four posts published on X by advocate Nikhil Saraf (@NikhilSaraf14) and two YouTube videos uploaded by Mandeep Randhawa (@ManpreetRandhawaOfficial).

Earlier on October 26, the court had ordered deletion of two similar posts, yet to be complied by X.