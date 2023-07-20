Mohali to get 7 sewage treatment plants: ADC

Mohali will soon have seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) and two surface water projects, said additional deputy commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann on Wednesday while discussing plans for urban infrastructure projects in the district.

Mohali additional deputy commissioner directed the executive officer of the municipal council Kharar to complete all pending works related to land provision for the construction of a 10 minimum liquid discharge sewage treatment plants at Hospital Road Kharar, costing ₹ 11.34 crore. (HT File)

Reviewing the progress of urban infrastructure works, Mann expressed confidence that the projects would be implemented shortly. He directed the executive officer of the municipal council Kharar to complete all pending works related to land provision for the construction of a 10 minimum liquid discharge STP at Hospital Road Kharar, costing ₹11.34 crore.

Additionally, he also directed the officials concerned to wrap up the sewerage works on Kharar-Ludhiana Road, worth ₹1.84 crores, without delay.

ADC Mann also assessed the Landran Road STP Project, valued at ₹47.40 crore, and instructed the acceleration of sewage line laying. He emphasised the need to address issues related to the surface water (canal water) project, estimated to cost ₹117.04 crores on 17.45 acres. Another surface water project, involving an expenditure of ₹30.51 crores on 6.80 acres at Kurali, aims to provide canal water for drinking.

Furthermore, Mann revealed that a 17 MLD STP would be established in Naya Gaon at a cost of ₹ 34.4 crore. Similarly, the Sanoli area of Zirakpur would benefit from a 22.5 MLD capacity STP with an allocation of ₹55 crores. Meanwhile, plans are underway for a 10 MLD STP in the Chhat area with an estimated cost of ₹30 crores.

Additionally, Dera Bassi is in line for an STP project valued ₹47 crore. The area will also see the installation of tube wells, costing ₹ 3.26 crores. Furthermore, the Lalru area is slated to have a sewerage line and STP project costing ₹44 crore, along with the installation of tube wells at a cost of ₹2.36 crore.

