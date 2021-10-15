Mohali trader’s blind murder solved with drug addict’s arrest

Cracking a blind murder case in six days, police have arrested a drug addict for beating to death a shopkeeper in Majra village on October 8.

The accused, Mangat Singh, alias Manga, is a resident of Kartarpur village, Mullanpur Garibdas.

He was arrested from his house following a probe by DSP (CIA) Gurcharan Singh, DSP (Detective) Bikramjit Singh Brar and Mullanpur Garibdas SHO inspector Satinder Singh.

The victim, Jai Prakash, ran a shop of mobile phones and accessories in Majra village on Siswan-Kurali Road.

“Eyeing easy money to buy drugs, Mangat attacked him on the night of October 8 and beat him up brutally, before fleeing with his goods,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal.

Prakash was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

Later, police registered a murder case on the statement of the victim’s nephew Monu and a probe was launched.