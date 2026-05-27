Mohali turnout dips to 54.8% as mercury casts a shadow on voting

As temperatures simmered at 41.6°C, Mohali city saw a dip in its voter turnout for the civic body polls as only 54.8% of the eligible electorate turned up to exercise their franchise. The city had recorded a 56.2% turnout in 2021 while in 2015, it was much higher at 60.4%.

Though polling remained largely smooth and peaceful, a few minor brawls and hiccups were reported from across the city. (Sant Arora/HT)

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The district’s overall turnout too was lower than 2021 at 55.5% (see box). Among other urban local bodies, Banur recorded the highest turnout at 72.86%, followed by Lalru at 69.34% while Zirakpur recorded the lowest turnout at 48.2%.

In Zirakpur, a disenchanted voter said, “It doesn’t matter whether you vote or don’t vote, nothing changes in our town.”

But a few others were hopeful. Many voters standing in queues said the civic issues, including garbage accumulation, sewerage blockages, stray cattle and stray dog menace, weighed on their minds as they cast their vote.

A few also complained of inadequate arrangements at the polling booths amid the sweltering heat. Some even said that they had discouraged the elderly at home from coming out to vote in view of the extreme heat. Then there were a few who could not turn up to vote as they are based outside the city. Amarjeet Kaur, whose son is a software engineer in Gurugram, said, “Many people from Mohali work in other cities and could not return home to vote.”

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{{^usCountry}} Though polling remained largely smooth and peaceful, a few minor brawls and hiccups were reported from across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though polling remained largely smooth and peaceful, a few minor brawls and hiccups were reported from across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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The most serious clash was reported from Ward 32 at Saupin’s School, Sector 70. The altercation allegedly began after Congress candidate Surinder Singh accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurjit Singh, popularly known as Mama Mataur, of facilitating bogus voting by bringing outsiders to the booth. What started as a heated argument between polling agents inside the booth soon spilled outside after officials asked them to leave. Once outside, the supporters from both sides allegedly came to blows. During the clash, Congress candidate Surinder Singh’s son, Navjot Singh Rajput, reportedly had his clothes torn, while a woman attempting to intervene sustained a head injury.

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Minor altercations were also reported at other polling booths. At the Phase 3A Khalsa College booth, Independent candidate and former deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi allegedly clashed with AAP candidate Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. In Ward 39, supporters of SAD district president Parvinder Singh Sohana and AAP candidate Sharanjeet Kaur’s husband Rupinder Singh reportedly argued during polling.

Sohana accused the police of openly favouring candidates of the ruling AAP, alleging voter intimidation and misconduct with Akali workers. He specifically accused Sohana station house officer Simarpreet Singh of supporting the AAP candidate and misbehaving with his family members, including his wife, a former councillor. Sohana demanded the preservation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, alleging possible tampering. Claiming that senior officers prevented an alleged booth-capturing attempt, he said a written complaint has been sent to the Punjab State Election Commission, Punjab director general of police and other senior officials seeking a high-level probe.

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Ward 10 remained another key flashpoint, given its high-profile political contest. Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s son and former mayor Amarjeet Singh Sethi’s nephew, Kanwar Bir Singh Sidhu, was in the fray as the Congress candidate against Independent Paramjit Singh Kahlon. The ward had already been declared sensitive after Congress alleged liquor distribution to voters on Sunday, which led to registration of FIR. During polling, both sides accused each other of bringing outsiders to influence voting, triggering tense exchanges at the booth.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans remained on the field throughout the day to oversee security arrangements.

Facilitated other voters, couldn’t vote themselves

Meanwhile, polling staff at several places were unable to exercise their franchise. Reason: The mandatory 10-day window for ballot votes could not be fulfilled. The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines mandate that the returning officer dispatch postal ballot papers at least 10 days before polling, and receive the completed ballots before the day of voting. However, the final list of candidates and election symbols were only finalised on May 19 while polling was held on May 26. This left less than the mandatory 10-day window, making it practically impossible for many election duty staff to receive and return postal ballots in time. There were approximately 1992 polling staff, four against each booth (498) and around 2,000 police personnel deputed at those booths. Speaking anonymously, personnel on duty blamed the ruling dispensation for the oversight.

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Former dy mayor raises questions over ballot secrecy

A controversy erupted over alleged breach of ballot secrecy after former Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and a high court lawyer alleged that in Ward 10, the same serial number appeared on the ballot paper, counterfoil and register, making it possible to trace a voter’s choice. “This is a complete violation of the principle of secret voting. Democracy is being undermined if a vote can be linked back to a voter,” Bedi said, adding that he would raise the issue with senior party leadership and pursue legal action.

Similar concerns were raised by Advocate Ranjivan Singh, a voter from Ward 15, who claimed he noticed the same serial number on his ballot paper and against his name in official records. He alleged that such a system could allow authorities to identify which candidate an individual voted for, defeating the very purpose of secret balloting.

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Calling it an issue of wider public importance, both alleged that if the same procedure was being followed elsewhere in Punjab, it warranted immediate scrutiny by the state election Commission.

Responding to the allegations, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said, “Ballot papers were printed as per the protocol provided by state election commission, Punjab. The number on the counterfoil and ballot paper are the same but not connected to voter details. There is no question about not maintaining the secrecy which is maintained at all costs. The data is never revealed to anyone at any point of time.”

All eyes on May 29

With voting complete, all eyes are now on May 29, the counting day. The ballots are being stored in designated strongrooms and counting centres including the office of market committee Banur, community hall at Kurali municipal council office, Century Public School Karoran (Nayagaon), Community Centre Chatt, Government College Dera Bassi, Government Senior Secondary School Lalru, Community Centre Phase-7 and Sector-69 in Mohali.

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With inputs from Aarya