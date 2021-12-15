Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Two cab drivers held for robbing Kerala resident of 80,000
chandigarh news

Mohali: Two cab drivers held for robbing Kerala resident of 80,000

Sohana police in Mohali on Tuesday arrested two cab drivers for allegedly robbing a Kerala resident of ₹80,000 and a mobile phone at knifepoint on December 10
The Kerala resident was in Mohali to get a hair transplant and had hired the cab to get to Delhi; on the way, he was robbed at knifepoint. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Sohana police on Tuesday arrested two cab drivers for allegedly robbing a Kerala resident of 80,000 and a mobile phone at knifepoint on December 10.

The victim, Swat TK, had come from Kerala for a hair transplant procedure in Morinda. On December 10, he went to the airport to board a flight, but could not get the ticket. He then hired a cab from Airport Road to reach Delhi and occupied the passenger seat.

After some distance, he told the police, the driver boarded another man, who sat on the rear seat and pointed a knife, threatening to kill him. The victim said he asked him to hand over the cash and other valuables he carried.

The victim said they drove him for around two hours and later dropped him at a secluded place.

The accused are Mohammad Zuber, a resident of Burail and Mohit Sharma alias Aman of Zirakpur. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to police remand till December 16. They were arrested from the Airport Road, the police said.

The police have also recovered the WagonR car used in the crime. During interrogation, it come to the fore that both the accused used to work as taxi drivers in an app-based company. The complainant reached the Sohana police station and narrated the incident, following which police had registered a case against two unknown taxi drivers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP