Mohali: Two cab drivers held for robbing Kerala resident of 80,000

Sohana police on Tuesday arrested two cab drivers for allegedly robbing a Kerala resident of ₹80,000 and a mobile phone at knifepoint on December 10.

The victim, Swat TK, had come from Kerala for a hair transplant procedure in Morinda. On December 10, he went to the airport to board a flight, but could not get the ticket. He then hired a cab from Airport Road to reach Delhi and occupied the passenger seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After some distance, he told the police, the driver boarded another man, who sat on the rear seat and pointed a knife, threatening to kill him. The victim said he asked him to hand over the cash and other valuables he carried.

The victim said they drove him for around two hours and later dropped him at a secluded place.

The accused are Mohammad Zuber, a resident of Burail and Mohit Sharma alias Aman of Zirakpur. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to police remand till December 16. They were arrested from the Airport Road, the police said.

The police have also recovered the WagonR car used in the crime. During interrogation, it come to the fore that both the accused used to work as taxi drivers in an app-based company. The complainant reached the Sohana police station and narrated the incident, following which police had registered a case against two unknown taxi drivers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}