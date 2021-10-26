Mohali: Two men killed in road accidents

Two road accidents were reported from Mohali in the last 24 hours.

A 41-year-old man was killed after his bike was hit by a truck near Bhankarpur light point in Dera Bassi on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Chander Bahugana, a resident of Barwala Road in Dera Bassi. He was a native of Uttarakhand and working at a private firm in Mohali.

Investigating officer Balbir Singh said that Bahugana was on his way to work at around 12.30pm and as he reached Bhankarpur light point, the truck hit his motorcycle. The impact removed his helmet and his head hit the road.

He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where he was declared brought dead.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A case has been registered against the driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of Indian Penal Code and the truck was impounded. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

68-yr-old pillion rider mowed down

A 68-year-old man was killed after an SUV hit the Uber motorcycle on which he was a pillion rider in Sector 71, late on Sunday evening. The bike rider suffered minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, who runs a shop in Sector 71 and was a resident of Sector 94 in Mohali. After the accident, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mataur police station. against the unknown SUV driver on the complaint of the deceased’s son, Chanpreet Singh. The registration number of the SUV has been traced and on the basis of that, the accused will be arrested, police said.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members