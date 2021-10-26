Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Two men killed in road accidents
chandigarh news

Mohali: Two men killed in road accidents

Two Mohali men were killed in road accidents in the last 24 hours in Dera Bassi and Sector 71; FIRs have been lodged for causing death by negligence in both incidents
A 41-year-old man was killed in a road accident after his bike was hit by a truck near Bhankarpur light point in Dera Bassi, Mohali, on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 41-year-old man was killed in a road accident after his bike was hit by a truck near Bhankarpur light point in Dera Bassi, Mohali, on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Two road accidents were reported from Mohali in the last 24 hours.

A 41-year-old man was killed after his bike was hit by a truck near Bhankarpur light point in Dera Bassi on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Chander Bahugana, a resident of Barwala Road in Dera Bassi. He was a native of Uttarakhand and working at a private firm in Mohali.

Investigating officer Balbir Singh said that Bahugana was on his way to work at around 12.30pm and as he reached Bhankarpur light point, the truck hit his motorcycle. The impact removed his helmet and his head hit the road.

He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where he was declared brought dead.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A case has been registered against the driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of Indian Penal Code and the truck was impounded. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

68-yr-old pillion rider mowed down

A 68-year-old man was killed after an SUV hit the Uber motorcycle on which he was a pillion rider in Sector 71, late on Sunday evening. The bike rider suffered minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, who runs a shop in Sector 71 and was a resident of Sector 94 in Mohali. After the accident, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mataur police station. against the unknown SUV driver on the complaint of the deceased’s son, Chanpreet Singh. The registration number of the SUV has been traced and on the basis of that, the accused will be arrested, police said.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out