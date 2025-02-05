Mohali: Woman among 2 held for carjacking

The police on Monday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his Toyota Etios car besides ₹1,000 and a mobile phone near Diplast Chowk, Phase 5, Mohali. The accused have been identified as Feroz Ansari, a Bihar native who is currently residing in Kajheri, Chandigarh, and Shruti Rao of Chhattisgarh, residing in a paying guest accommodation in the Phase 1 market area. The accused have been booked under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 309(6) (robbery and the punishment for attempting to commit robbery) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS at Phase 1 police station, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Victim Hardish Lal, 55, of SBS Nagar, who works as a driver for Lakhvir Singh of Sector 35-D in Chandigarh, was heading to Samrala in Ludhiana from where he was supposed to take a passenger to the Delhi international airport on Sunday. When Lal reached the Phase 1 motor market at around 11:30 pm, the woman signalled him to stop. She asked him to drop her in Balongi and agreed to pay ₹300 as fare. As he let her in, she requested Lal to also pick his friend for which she would pay her more. When the driver agreed, she borrowed his phone to call her friend claiming that her mobile phone ran out of battery.

After Ansari also joined them in the cab, he asked the driver to drop him in Phase 5 market. They took him to Diplast Chowk where they threatened him and forcefully snatched ₹1,000 and his mobile phone before pushing him out of the car and fleeing with the vehicle, the victim said.

After the victim informed the police after borrowing a phone from a passerby, the police traced the accused near Kamla market, Phase 1, after a few hours. The accused have been booked under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 309(6) (robbery and the punishment for attempting to commit robbery) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS at Phase 1 police station.

According to the police, Ansari was earlier booked in an NDPS case by the Chandigarh police.