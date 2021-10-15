Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Woman excise inspector booked for 20 lakh fraud
chandigarh news

Mohali: Woman excise inspector booked for 20 lakh fraud

According to police, excise inspector Santosh Rani took ₹20 lakh as advance from the complainant for a land deal, even though she had already sold the property to another party
After paying an advance of 20 lakh for the land, when the complainant visited the property in Mohali’s Khapur village, he found construction already underway at the site. (HT)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A woman excise inspector from Mohali has been booked for bilking a Fatehgarh Sahib resident of 20 lakh through a fraudulent land deal.

According to police, excise inspector Santosh Rani took 20 lakh as advance from the complainant, even though she had already sold the land to another party. She is the wife of Congress leader and former Banga MLA Mohan Lal.

In his complaint to the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jagjit Singh of Chunni Khurd, Fatehgarh Sahib, said he had finalised a deal with Rani to buy her one acre and 600 square yards land at Khapur village, Kharar, for 80 lakh, and had paid 20 lakh as advance.

During a visit to the said property, he saw flats being constructed there. On digging deeper, he found that Rani had already sold the land to another person for 41.6 lakh.

When he demanded his money back, Rani initially agreed to return it, but later backtracked.

After receiving the complaint, the SSP marked the investigation to a DSP-rank officer. Following the officer’s report and legal opinion, Rani was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made yet.

