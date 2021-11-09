Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Woman loses vision in one eye in attack by juvenile
chandigarh news

Mohali: Woman loses vision in one eye in attack by juvenile

Mohali police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old boy for attacking a 22-year-old woman with a knife and throwing a toxic chemical in her eyes at a Mohali village
A minor attacked a woman with a knife and threw chemical at her in a Mohali village. Doctors said she had lost vision in one eye. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old boy for attacking a 22-year-old woman with a knife and throwing a toxic chemical in her eyes at Badmajra village in Mohali.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. According to doctors, she has lost vision in one eye.

The attacker is a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Badmajra. The woman, identified as Mamta Devi, belongs to Bihar and was visiting a relative’s house in Badmajra. She had been staying here for about a month.

According to investigating officer Bavinder Kumar, the incident happened late on Sunday evening after the accused had a fight with the woman’s relative, Deepak, while bursting crackers on the street. Both had consumed alcohol.

Deepak’s mother locked her son in a room. Meanwhile, the accused tried to enter Deepak’s house looking for him with a knife and a chemical.

RELATED STORIES

Mamta stopped him from entering the house. Angry over this, he stabbed Mamta on her nose and threw the chemical in her eyes. She was rushed to hospital.

“Doctors are operating on the woman. The chances of vision recovery are negligible,” said an investigation officer.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station.

The youth was produced in court that sent him to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP