A 45-year-old woman was killed and her husband suffered serious injuries after a man allegedly attacked them with a knife at their home in Kurali on Friday afternoon. Police said the accused attacked the couple after opposing his sister’s decision to marry their son.

Police traced Sonu Kumar and arrested him within four to five hours of the attack. (HT File)

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The incident took place around 12.30 pm at the residence of Saroj Devi and her husband Om Nath Rai in Ward 13, Badali Road. According to police, their son Bittu was set to marry the accused’s sister against her family’s wishes.

Police said the accused, Sonu Kumar, 25, son of Suresh Kumar and a resident of Kurali, learnt about the marriage and went to the couple’s house carrying a knife. He allegedly attacked Saroj Devi and Om Nath.

Saroj Devi suffered multiple stab injuries and died. Sonu also stabbed Om Nath in the abdomen, seriously injuring him. Om Nath is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali.

Police registered a case at City Kurali police station under Sections 109 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and attempt to murder, based on Om Nath’s statement.

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{{^usCountry}} SAS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said police formed a special team to trace the accused. Superintendent of police (SP) (Rural) Jaspinder Singh supervised the operation, while Harkirat Singh, PPS, DSP Kharar-2 (Mullanpur), directed it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SAS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said police formed a special team to trace the accused. Superintendent of police (SP) (Rural) Jaspinder Singh supervised the operation, while Harkirat Singh, PPS, DSP Kharar-2 (Mullanpur), directed it. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Harsh Mohan Gautam, station house officer (SHO), City Kurali police station, led the team.

Police traced Sonu Kumar and arrested him within four to five hours of the attack.

Police will produce him before a court and seek his remand for further questioning. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and collecting evidence.