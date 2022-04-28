Mohali | Woman with eye patch after surgery loses purse to thief

An unidentified miscreant fled with a woman’s purse when she was waiting in her daughter’s car, blindfolded after undergoing an eye operation at Sohana hospital in Mohali on Wednesday.

The victim’s daughter, Kamaljeet Kaur, who is the complainant in the case said, “After helping my mother into the car after her eye surgery, I went back to the first floor of the hospital as I had forgotten something. Taking advantage of the situation, some unidentified person fled with my mother, Gurdev Kaur’s purse.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that the purse contained an iPhone, Apple Watch, ₹6,000, a pair of gold earrings and bangles, besides her PAN card, Aadhar card, bank passbook, and credit card.

On checking closed-circuit television cameras on the hospital premises, a masked youth was spotted stealing the purse and fleeing.

A case of theft has been registered against an unidentified person.