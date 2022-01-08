Mohali: 27-year-old scooterist killed in hit-and-run mishap

A 27-year-old scooterist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Airport Chowk in Mohali on Friday evening.

The victim, Sneh Ankur, worked for a private company in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, and lived in a rented apartment on VIP Road in Zirakpur. His father is a senior journalist in Delhi.

Investigating officer Dharampal Singh said Ankur was on his way home around 6pm. As he reached Airport Chowk, an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter and drove off.

Ankur was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, with serious head injuries. But he was declared brought dead.

“The unidentified vehicle driver has been booked. We are checking CCTV cameras near the accident scene and hope to arrest the driver soon,” Singh said. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital.