Mohali: 4kg opium seized with arrest of two drug smugglers

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two drug smugglers after recovering 4kg opium from them near Bhagomajra bus stand on Friday.

The accused were identified as Krishan Mandal, 40, of Sohana in Mohali, and Mandeep Singh, 27, of Bathinda.

“Krishan owns two car wash shops in Mohali and Mandeep was his customer. They both joined hands to start a drug smuggling racket,” said SSP Navjot Singh Mahal.

He said the duo was arrested by a CIA team headed by DSP Gurcharan Singh.

The DSP said the accused were travelling in a Toyota Innova when they were stopped for checking following a tip-off. On searching the vehicle, police recovered 4kg opium in sacks.

CIA inspector Sukhbir said the accused revealed that they brought the consignment from Assam to sell it in Mohali, Kharar and Ropar at five times the buying cost. The duo was produced in a court and sent to police remand.