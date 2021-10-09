Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 4kg opium seized with arrest of two drug smugglers
chandigarh news

Mohali: 4kg opium seized with arrest of two drug smugglers

Police said the accused were travelling in a Toyota Innova when they were stopped for checking in Mohali, following a tip-off
On searching the vehicle near Bhagomajra bus stand in Mohali, police recovered 4kg opium in sacks. (AP)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two drug smugglers after recovering 4kg opium from them near Bhagomajra bus stand on Friday.

The accused were identified as Krishan Mandal, 40, of Sohana in Mohali, and Mandeep Singh, 27, of Bathinda.

“Krishan owns two car wash shops in Mohali and Mandeep was his customer. They both joined hands to start a drug smuggling racket,” said SSP Navjot Singh Mahal.

He said the duo was arrested by a CIA team headed by DSP Gurcharan Singh.

The DSP said the accused were travelling in a Toyota Innova when they were stopped for checking following a tip-off. On searching the vehicle, police recovered 4kg opium in sacks.

CIA inspector Sukhbir said the accused revealed that they brought the consignment from Assam to sell it in Mohali, Kharar and Ropar at five times the buying cost. The duo was produced in a court and sent to police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hit-and-run mishap claims scooterist’s life in Mohali

Chandigarh man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

Oxygen plant inaugurated at Panchkula civil hospital

Monsoon leaves Chandigarh with 29% shortfall
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP