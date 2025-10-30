Mohali:Bengal man gets life sentence for bludgeoning friend to death in Kharar

Over four years after a man bludgeoned his friend to death with a stone during a drunken brawl in Kharar in March 2021, a local court has sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court of additional district and sessions judge-1, Hardip Singh, also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Sita Gul Sheikh, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal, who was held guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per case files, police had recovered a man’s body at a labour shed near Captain Chowk, Kharar, on March 18, 2021.

The deceased was later identified as Abu Tayeb Sheikh, a scrap dealer living in Khanpur, Kharar, who was missing since the previous night.

According to police records, Abu Tayeb’s wife Firdoshi Bibi informed officers that her husband had left home with his friend, Sita Gul Sheikh, who also lived in the same locality, to buy liquor from a nearby shop, but never returned. The next morning, he was found dead.

During investigation, police recorded the statement of Mohit, a relative of the deceased, who said that around 9.30 pm on March 17, he saw both men arguing near the labour shed.

He witnessed Sita Gul lifting a heavy stone and striking Abu Tayeb on the head, causing him to collapse. When Mohit tried to intervene, the accused threatened to attack him too, forcing him to flee.

Police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC at the City Kharar police station, and arrested Sita Gul the following day. The forensic team and cyber cell examined the scene and collected evidence, confirming the assault.

After examining 11 witnesses, the court held Sita Gul guilty of murder. The court noted that the motive behind the murder was a personal dispute between the accused and the victim. The former’s wife had left him and he blamed Abu Tayeb for not helping them reconcile.