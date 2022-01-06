Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Drug peddler nabbed with 25kg opium awarded 10-year RI
chandigarh news

Mohali: Drug peddler nabbed with 25kg opium awarded 10-year RI

The drug peddler was caught with 25kg opium in Mohali in July 2018; used to supply the drug to labourers around Mohali, according to the charge sheet
A Mohali court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Raj Dev Giri, who will undergo another one-year RI if the fine is not paid. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A drug peddler caught with 25kg opium in July 2018 has been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Devinder Kumar Gupta also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Raj Dev Giri, who will undergo another one-year RI if the fine is not paid.

According to the case files, Gupta was arrested on July 13, 2018, following secret information. Mohali police had laid a trap opposite a mall in Balongi and nabbed the accused while he was in possession of 25kg opium.

In the charge sheet, the police stated that Gupta used to source opium from Bihar and sold it to migrant labours in Balongi, Barmajra, Jujhar Nagar and Kurali for 75 to 100 per pouch.

