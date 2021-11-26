Mohali: GMADA project to develop Sector 90 in limbo

The acquisition of around 43 acres of land under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, has delayed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) project to develop Sector 90, situated near Lakhnaur village in Mohali.

In 2015, GMADA had acquired 229 acres under a land pooling scheme to develop the sector. Around 700 allottees, who have got letters of intent (LoI), are still awaiting possession.

The matter came to light when GMADA sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the forest department to develop the sector, but the forest department raised the objection that around 43 acres of land is under PLPA and NOC cannot be issued.

The Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, referred to as the PLPA was enacted by the then government of Punjab in 1900. The Act provides for the conservation of subsoil water and/or prevention of erosion in areas found to be subject to erosion or likely to become liable to erosion.

A senior GMADA official, who is dealing with the project, said, “When the land was acquired, we were not aware of PLPA land and even the revenue department does not have anything on record. Now they have raised the objection and we have applied for deforestation of the land and hopefully, it will be done soon. Our layout plan is ready.”

Gurjot Singh, a resident of Lakhnaur and one of the allottees, said, “It is unfortunate that the officers concerned are not aware of the PLPA land and now even after six years, 700 allottees are waiting for possession while the nearby sectors are all developed.”

Under land pooling, farmers were offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land, he said.

As per the plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres. Residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards will come up over 29 acres, commercial sites will come up over 14 acres and 11 acres will be earmarked for institutions. Parks will be developed over eight acres, waterworks will take up two acres and roads will be constructed over 28 acres.

GMADA chief engineer Devinder Singh said: “Once we get the layout plan, we will start the process of development. Sector 90 is a prime location for residential end-users, commercial real estate markets and investors.”