Mohali: Man rams car into parked milk tanker, wife killed

A 40-year-old woman was killed, while her husband and son suffered injuries, after their car crashed into a milk tanker parked outside the Verka Plant in Phase 6 in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sharanjit Kaur. The injured are her husband, Sukhpal Singh, and son Arshpreet Singh, all residents of Sector 29, Chandigarh.

According to police, the family was returning from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, in a car after paying obeisance at Baba Balak Nath Temple.

While Sukhpal was driving the Honda City, Sharanjit was sitting next to him and their son was in the back seat. As they reached the Verka Plant in Phase 6 around 2.45 am, Sukhpal fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of the car that hit a stationary milk tanker.

The impact of the collision threw Sharanjit out through the windshield, leading to serious injuries on the head.

The family was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared Sharanjit dead. Meanwhile, the canter driver, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, drove off.

He was been booked on the complaint of Sukhpal, who has a private job.

Mishap victim succumbs after battling for life for four days

A 29-year-old pedestrian, who was injured after being hit by a speeding car on the Sector 86/87 dividing road on April14, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Inderjit Singh, a native of Bihar, who had come to Mohali to meet his brother, who works for a scrap dealer in Sector 86.

On April 14, he was crossing the Sector 86/87 dividing road, when a speeding car hit him and sped away. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where doctors referred him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. But he died during treatment on Monday.

Investigating officer Amrik Singh said they had booked the unidentified car driver and were scanning CCTV footage to identify him. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.