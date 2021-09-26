Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Man shot during botched robbery
chandigarh news

Mohali: Man shot during botched robbery

Two masked youngsters, who were armed with pistols, intercepted the victim’s car near Swara village in Mohali and opened fire when he and his brother resisted their bid to rob them of ₹10 lakh
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:46 AM IST
The bag of money, which was lying at Dharminder’s feet, was saved as people started gathering on hearing the gunshot, forcing the accused to drive away. (AP)

A scrap dealer’s driver was shot and injured when two miscreants tried to rob him and his brother of 10 lakh near Swara village in Mohali on Friday evening.

The victim, Parmod Kumar of Balongi, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital , Sector 32.

In his complaint to the police, Dhaminder Kumar, the brother of the injured man, said, “My brother and I were returning to Mandi Gobindgarh after selling scrap, when a car with its horn blaring came up behind us near Kasba Resort at Swara. We allowed the vehicle to pass, but the car intercepted us.”

Two masked youngsters who were armed with pistols alighted from the vehicle and walked up to their car. One of the men approached Parmod, who was driving the vehicle, while the other came towards Dharminder.

The accused tried to take the bag of money from Dharminder who managed to push the accused away by hitting him with a door of the car. At this, the other robber fired his weapon, which hit Parmod on the shoulder.

RELATED STORIES

The bag of money, which was lying at Dharminder’s feet, was saved as people started gathering on hearing the gunshot, forcing the accused to drive away.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (shoot with attention to kill) , 379B (theft), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the Kharar (Sadar) police station. The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area, but no arrests have been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Speeding car with Punjab Police ASI at wheel kills scooterist

50% of Chandigarh’s eligible people fully vaccinated against Covid

Chandigarh police on the hunt for ATM card-swapping gang

Chandigarh: Driver killed as auto overturns in bid to avoid crash
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP