Mohali: Man stabbed over rent dispute, seven booked

Police on Tuesday booked seven people for stabbing a Chandigarh resident following a dispute over house rent in Jhampur village, Balongi.

The accused, Wasim, Nadim, Nazim, Fayim, Kasim, Tazim and Irfan, all residents of Jhampur, were caught assaulting the victim, Mohammad Javed of Maloya, in the CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

The victim told police that he, along with his brother Juned and friend Ravi, was visiting his sister in Jhampur.

“Tazim is my sister’s tenant. When we reached her house, she asked him for the rent. They had an argument following which we intervened. Tazim called his accomplices, who attacked us. Nadim stabbed me in the stomach with a knife,” the victim said.

The accused fled the spot after allegedly threatening the victim and his family. The victim was rushed to civil hospital, Kharar. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to PGIMER, where he underwent surgery.

Bhawinder Kumar, investigating officer from the Balongi police station, said the victim was in a serious condition, adding, “We are raiding all possible hideouts of the accused. They will be nabbed soon.”

The accused have been booked for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation at the Balongi police station.