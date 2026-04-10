Mohali: Robbers attack jewellery workshop director, flee with silver ornaments

In a brazen attack, armed robbers assaulted the director of a jewellery workshop in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, and made off with silver ornaments, a mobile phone and other valuables in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them by scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. (HT Photo)

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The victim, Karanveer Singh Gosal, in his complaint to the police, said he was the director of Kundan Lights Gold Jewellery Workshop and resided on the premises — Plot No 19, Phase 8B — along with an employee, Shrikant Das.

He said around 3.30 am on Wednesday, three unidentified youths broke open the workshop lock and forcibly entered the premises. Gosal alleged that upon entering, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods, repeatedly assaulting him and striking his head, leaving him critically injured.

The robbers then demanded the keys to the safe. When Gosal resisted, they snatched his mobile phone and wallet, which contained his ATM card, Aadhaar card and PAN card.

The robbers proceeded to rifle through the workshop and decamped with around 500 silver ornaments, some imitation jewellery, and the DVR of the CCTV cameras, in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. All the stolen items were packed into a black bag before the accused fled the spot, Gosal narrated.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Gosal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Gosal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against the unidentified accused, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them by scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against the unidentified accused, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them by scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials said further investigation was in progress and assured that the culprits will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said further investigation was in progress and assured that the culprits will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

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