Mohali’s 49th road mishap this year: Scooterist hit by car succumbs to injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 13, 2025 09:30 AM IST

The victim, identified as Tarlochan Singh Walia, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, after suffering multiple injuries, including a fatal head injury, in the mishap on March 4

A 39-year-old scooterist succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, a week after being hit by a speeding car in Mohali’s 3B1 area. This is the 49th road mishap death in Mohali this year.

Mataur police have booked an unidentified car driver under Sections 281(rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,00,000) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. (HT Photo)
Mataur police have booked an unidentified car driver under Sections 281(rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between 20,000 and 1,00,000) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Tarlochan Singh Walia, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, after suffering multiple injuries, including a fatal head injury, in the mishap on March 4.

The victim’s neighbour, Amrinder Singh, told the police that Walia had gone to the market to purchase medicines on his scooter when a rashly driven unidentified car hit him from the back. The accused driver fled the scene soon after the mishap while passersby helped the victim. After Walia succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Amrinder Singh lodged a police complaint.

Mataur police have booked an unidentified car driver under Sections 281(rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between 20,000 and 1,00,000) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

