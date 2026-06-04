Mohali’s cycling journey rides on a single track

As the world marks World Bicycle Day, Mohali’s cycling journey begins and ends with a single dedicated bicycle track. June 3 is marked as the World Bicycle Day, aimed at reducing congestion, promoting health and combating climate change. (Sanjeev Sharna/HT)

For years, cyclists travelling along the busy Airport Road stretch between Old Spice Chowk and Cheema Light Point had little choice but to share space with speeding vehicles and heavy trucks. Daily wage labourers heading to industrial units often had to pedal through one of the city’s most dangerous corridors.

A change in situation was brought last year when the Mohali municipal corporation completed the city’s first and only dedicated bicycle track. Built at a cost of ₹80 lakh, the project transformed a portion of the green belt into a safe passage for cyclists, separating them from fast-moving traffic.

While the track stands as a significant step towards promoting sustainable mobility, it also highlights a larger reality: in a city spread across dozens of sectors, Mohali still has just one dedicated cycling corridor of 3km. Sarabjeet Singh Samana, Aam Aadmi Party councillor, said, “As our party holds a majority in the municipal corporation, we will try to propose a plan to incorporate a cycle track around the roundabouts currently being built in Mohali to manage the growing traffic situation.”

As cities worldwide celebrate cycling as a clean, healthy and affordable mode of transport, the lone track serves as both an achievement and a reminder of how much further Mohali must pedal to become truly bicycle-friendly.

Cycling rally in UT marks World Bicycle Day

A cycling rally was organised in Chandigarh on Wednesday to mark World Bicycle Day, with 38 young volunteers participating in the event aimed at promoting fitness and sustainable transport.

The rally, organised by MY Bharat Chandigarh in association with Prasanchetas Foundation, began from Sector 38 C Market and concluded at the MY Bharat office in Sector 12.

Participants cycled through city roads, spreading awareness about cycling as a healthy, cost-effective and environment-friendly mode of transport.

Officials said the programme was part of nationwide activities conducted by MY Bharat under the ministry of youth affairs and sports to promote the ‘Fit India’ message and increase youth participation in physical activities.

Vinay Kumar, associated with the initiative, said World Bicycle Day was being observed across districts to reinforce the importance of fitness and sustainable living.