Mohali’s Jasjit Singh becomes PCS officer, secures 3rd rank

Jasjit Singh of Mohali secured third position in the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) Register A-2 examination. Jasjit Singh is currently serving as senior assistant to the special principal secretary to the chief minister in the CM office. (HT photo)

While the first position in the state was secured by Amandeep Singh Mavi, the second position was secured by Gurkiran Deep Singh.

He has been serving in the state government for more than 21 years and has made a major contribution to the successful implementation of various important projects of public interest during his tenure at the food and civil supplies department.

Jasjit Singh, a resident of Sector 91, Mohali, obtained a BSc degree in information technology from Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, after which he joined the government service.