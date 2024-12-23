Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali’s Jasjit Singh becomes PCS officer, secures 3rd rank

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 23, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Jasjit Singh, a resident of Sector 91, Mohali, obtained a BSc degree in information technology from Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, after which he joined the government service

Jasjit Singh of Mohali secured third position in the Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch) Register A-2 examination.

Jasjit Singh is currently serving as senior assistant to the special principal secretary to the chief minister in the CM office. (HT photo)
Jasjit Singh is currently serving as senior assistant to the special principal secretary to the chief minister in the CM office. (HT photo)

While the first position in the state was secured by Amandeep Singh Mavi, the second position was secured by Gurkiran Deep Singh.

Jasjit Singh is currently serving as senior assistant to the special principal secretary to the chief minister in the CM office.

He has been serving in the state government for more than 21 years and has made a major contribution to the successful implementation of various important projects of public interest during his tenure at the food and civil supplies department.

Jasjit Singh, a resident of Sector 91, Mohali, obtained a BSc degree in information technology from Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, after which he joined the government service.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On