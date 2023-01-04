Money laundering allegations: Non-bailable warrants issued against GBP Group associate

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against Anupam Gupta, an associate of the Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Group.

The directors and associates of GBP Group – accused of duping around 2,500 allottees, who had invested over ₹1,500 crore in around 18 commercial and residential projects in Mohali – had fled the country in September 2021 after locking their offices.

The enforcement directorate (ED) had filed a complaint against the GBP Group under Section 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before the court for disobeying the notices served to them.

The court observed that while bailable warrants of arrest had been returned by the father of the accused, a copy of warrants had also been served on the email address of the accused. “It seems he is purposely avoiding his appearance as he was aware of the proceedings as his counsel had earlier appeared in the case, but later even the counsel stopped appearing.” The court has sought the accused’s arrest before the next date of hearing, which is January 24.

On September 23, 2022, the ED had attached 14 properties worth ₹148 crore belonging to the group as part of a money laundering investigation against the realty firm and its absconding directors and their associates. The attached properties included commercial spaces, including GBP Centrum in Zirakpur, personal houses and agricultural land belonging to the group.