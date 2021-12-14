Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Money laundering: HC rejects ED’s plea for Khaira’s custody
chandigarh news

Money laundering: HC rejects ED’s plea for Khaira’s custody

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the enforcement directorate’s plea seeking custody of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the alleged money laundering case
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in November.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 08:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed the enforcement directorate’s (ED) plea seeking custody of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the alleged money laundering case.

The plea filed on November 24 was dismissed by the bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur. The detailed order is awaited.

The ED in this plea has challenged a Mohali court order, which denied it Khaira’s remand and sent him to judicial custody on November 18. While seeking the Congress leader’s seven-day custody, the ED had claimed that he was an accomplice of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

Khaira is also to be questioned about the source of funds that he got from the United States for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2016, the plea stated. The ED had also claimed that he did not cooperate during the custody. Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from Bholath on the AAP ticket. He later rebelled and floated a party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, before resigning as the MLA as joining the Congress in June this year.

RELATED STORIES

The ED arrested him on November 11 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The central probe agency had also raided his premises in March this year.

Proceedings have been initiated in connection with a 2015 FIR. A court had convicted four persons and by the same order, Khaira was summoned as “additional accused”. In December 2017, the Supreme Court stayed his summoning. Khaira has all along maintained that these proceedings are part of “political vendetta”.

Khaira, who is in judicial custody, also approached the high court on Monday seeking bail. Acting on the plea, the high court has directed the ED to file a detailed status report within a week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP