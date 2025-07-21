Monsoon fury in Himachal: Central team visits Thunag to assess damage

An inter-ministerial central team to assess the damage caused in Mandi district due to recent heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides during monsoon season visited the affected areas of Thunag sub-division on Sunday. An area affected after cloudburst at Thunag in Mandi district. Monsoon has wreaked havoc in the state. (PTI)

The seven-member central team took stock of the damage caused to people’s houses and other property in Bagsyad and adjoining Sharan village. During this, the team also inspected the Industrial Training Institute and other damaged structures located here.

The central team inspected the damage caused by heavy landslide in gram panchayat Murhag and also assessed the damage to the drinking water scheme built on Chhadi Khad in Dhangu Dhar. After this, the damaged houses shops and various institutions in Thunag market were also assessed by the team. They also checked the damage caused to the road and other public property, which was washed away in the flood in Deji village.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan apprised the central team about the extensive damage caused in these areas. Along with this, information was also provided about the restoration work being carried out here.

Area-specific rehabilitation plan needed: Thakur

Seraj MLA and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also accompanied the central team. He said, “Due to this disaster, a loss of more than ₹1,000 crore has been incurred in Seraj assembly constituency alone. At present, the work of restoration of electricity supply, drinking water supply and roads has been done only on a temporary basis.”

Former chief minister said, “Similarly, heavy damage has been caused in Nachan, Dharampur and Karsog assembly constituencies. There is a need to make a concrete plan for rehabilitation along with disaster relief in these areas.”

Met predicts heavy rainfall for today

The MeT has predicted heavy rain activity over parts of Himachal Pradesh during July 20 late night to July 23 evening with very heavy rain on July 21 and July 22.

As per MeT, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over low hills/plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills of the state during July 20 to July 23, with peak intensity on July 21.

MeT has predicted heavy rainfall on July 21 at isolated places over Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts.