Monsoon likely to retreat by first week of October in Chandigarh

Staying true to the trend in recent years, monsoon is expected to last much beyond the normal withdrawal date of September 25, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Monsoon withdrawal in this region is usually announced by IMD when there is no rain for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region, along with drop in humidity. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Last year, monsoon had retreated by September 29. But this year, IMD is expecting the rainy season to last till the first week of October. The last time monsoon left by the normal date was only in 2012.

“It will take some time for an anti-cyclonic movement to form over the region, as the monsoon system is currently active due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh.

Because of this, chances of light rain will resume from Friday, even as cloudy weather is expected on Thursday.

As a cyclonic circulation will enter the region from the Bay of Bengal side from Friday, rain will continue over the weekend. A Western Disturbance (WD) will also remain active, but, as per Singh, it is likely to remain weak.

IMD considers the period between June 1 and September 30 as monsoon season, during which there has been 1123.4 mm rain — 36.9% above normal.

Temperature will also remain lower than normal during this period if it rains during the day.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 33.6°C on Tuesday to 35.4°C on Wednesday, 2.1 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature dipped slightly from 26.3°C on Tuesday to 25.8°C on Wednesday, 1.6 degree above normal. Humidity stayed between 61% and 89%.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C.