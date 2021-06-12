Monsoon may arrive in Chandigarh in a week; pre-monsoon rain likely over weekend

With its advancement up to parts of Gujarat and Bihar on Friday, monsoon is likely to reach some parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next 48 hours.

If similar conditions persist, monsoon may arrive in Chandigarh in a week’s time, while pre-monsoon showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Last year, the season’s average onset for Chandigarh was set at June 26. The earliest-ever onset of monsoon was on June 13 in 2008. If it is declared in the city within a week, it will be its earliest arrival since 2013 when it was declared on June 16.

As per IMD’s monsoon report, an east-west trough at lower tropospheric level is running from south Punjab to low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal. Strong south-westerly winds are also prevailing over the west coast due to which monsoon is likely to advance sooner.

“Due to the interaction between westerly and easterly winds, moderate to heavy rain is likely over the weekend. These can be considered as pre-monsoon showers,” said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh.

He added that pre-monsoon rain was classified as any showers that occurred around three days before monsoon’s arrival, which was announced when there was non-stop rain in the region for two days.

Meanwhile, an orange alert for moderate to heavy rain has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, with rain between 30mm and 70mm expected during this period. Chances of light rain up to 20mm will continue on Monday as well.

As the skies remained clear, the maximum temperature rose from 35.4°C degrees on Thursday to 36°C on Friday. But the minimum temperature went down from 30.5°C to 22.2°C owing to the 6.1mm rain on Thursday night.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature around 23°C.