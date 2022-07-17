Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare

With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists.

After a portion of the road caved in near the Sector 7/8-17/18 roundabout, which is one of the busiest rotaries in Panchkula, only a brick and a branch were placed near it to warn motorists.

Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. But again, no action was taken. (Sant Arora/HT)

While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest. “We will get the spots repaired immediately,” he said.

Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 8, president, RP Malhotra, said, “This is not the first time that this road has caved in. It happens every year, and each time MC has to repair it.”

Claiming that the rain had worsened the state of the roads, Citizens Welfare Association president SK Nayar said, “Drivers have a tough time navigating the stretch between Bell Vista towards Majri Chowk as the stretch is riddled with potholes. Pertinently, one has to cross the stretch to reach the deputy commissioner’s office, district court and a college.”

Nayar, who resides in Sector-15, said there are numerous potholes on the nearly half-a-kilometre stretch on the dividing road between Sector 15 and 16 as well as a 1.5-km stretch from the BEL Factory to the vigilance office.

Heavy waterlogging after showers only adds to commuters’ woes. A Sector 20 resident said carpeting over the years had raised the surface of the roads, contributing to waterlogging. Meanwhile, Sector 19, remains the worst affected sector with water accumulating on the roads and entering houses after every spell of rainfall.

