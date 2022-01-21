Month after transfer, Kuldeep Saini not relieved from charge as Ludhiana deputy DEO

A month-and-a-half after being transferred from the post of deputy district education officer (DEO), elementary, Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Saini is yet to take over his new charge as the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhudike, Moga.

Kuldeep was transferred on December 3 along with 21 other education department officials and principals by Punjab secretary of school education, Ajoy Sharma.

Despite his transfer orders, the former deputy DEO has not been relieved from his post by his seniors, leading to conflict within the department.

Facing teachers’ protests in Ludhiana as well as Moga

The teachers’ unions in Ludhiana have now warned of staging a protest against the education department in case Saini is given a backdoor entry into the department.

When asked about the delay in issuing relieving orders to Saini, district education officer, elementary, Jaswinder Kaur, said, “The case details have been submitted to senior officials in the state education department and now they will take a call on his joining in Moga.”

Saini earlier faced mass protests from various teachers associations in Ludhiana who accused him of harassing teachers, especially female staff.

After his transfer to Moga was announced, he faced resentment from teachers there following which Saini remained on long medical leave.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Saini claimed that he has submitted his fitness certificate with the department and is no more on medical leave. Despite receiving the transfer orders, Saini claimed he is waiting for his joining orders.

“I am waiting for the departmental orders and will join in Moga immediately after receiving the orders,” stated Saini.

Meanwhile, deputy district education officer, Moga, Rakesh Makkar has also written to the DPI pertaining to Saini not resuming the job there.

“After he didn’t join for long as the principal in GSSS here, we informed the DPI about the same and we are waiting for the further directions,” said Makkar.

Members of various teachers’ unions on Wednesday held an online meeting in Ludhiana to decide the action to be taken, suspecting Saini’s backdoor entry in the local education department again.

Sukhdir Sekhon, president of a teacher’s union in Ludhiana, stated, “We are not going to let Saini join here. Also, since the model code of conduct is in place, no fresh orders for cancellation of his transfer can be taken.”

Teachers here are suspecting Saini of using his influential contacts to revoke his orders.

Hundreds of teachers from different blocks in Ludhiana applied for mass leave to participate in the protest held against Deputy DEO Kuldeep Singh Saini outside the office of deputy commissioner in September.

Kuldeep Singh had landed in a controversy after he had allegedly reprimanded a teacher Sapandeep Kaur, deputed in Government Primary School in Sahnewal last year following which she allegedly suffered a paralysis attack and was hospitalised.

The teacher associations had got up in arms against him demanding strict action against him.

