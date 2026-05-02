Moose Wala murder: 3 accused under probe, one cleared of conspiracy charges, SIT informs court

Four years after Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead, the Mansa police probe remains inconclusive on the roles of the three accused named in the case for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. A total of 34 persons, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, were nominated as accused in a series of chargesheets. (HT)

Moose Wala was killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, when he was travelling in his personal vehicle with two of his associates.

An FIR in the case was lodged on May 29, 2022. A total of 34 persons, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, were nominated as accused in a series of chargesheets claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Of the total 34 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail. Anmol Bishnoi, who was arrested by the NIA, is yet to be arrested by the Mansa police.

A status report filed before the Mansa sessions judge Manjinder Singh, on Friday, revealed that the district police declared one accused, Jeevanjot Singh alias Jugnu, innocent as no proof surfaced against him during the investigation, while the roles of Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal and Avtar Singh is still being probed. The four accused were nominated under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing the murder case.

While Avtar lives a few metres away from Moose Wala’s residence at Moosa village and police suspect that he conducted a recce through closed-circuit television cameras installed outside their residence. Pandher and Kanwarpal, who the police believe are living in Canada and were close associates of the late singer before their relationship soured. A native of Mansa, Jugnu’s name cropped up in the conspiracy angle due to an alleged social media post, which he deleted later.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the prime suspect in the murder case, and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing, claiming it was revenge for the murder of Vicky Middukhera, who was a close friend of the Bishnoi gang.

Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as counsel for the late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, said that a report was filed by the police after the court on April 10 instructed the investigators to file a report against the four accused named in the crime.

Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, assisting the prosecution on behalf of the late singer’s father Balkaur Singh, said police filed a report after the court on April 10 directed investigators to submit findings against the four accused named in the case.

Clean chit to Jugnu

According to the status report submitted on Friday, the station house officer of city-1 stated that the SIT gave Jugnu a clean chit.

“SIT led by the Bathinda range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) relied upon digital data analysis, Facebook account details and intelligence inputs while declaring Jugnu innocent on September 19, 2025,” states the report submitted in court.

On July 22, last year, Jugnu’s driver, Yadwinder Singh, was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants at Brahmanwala village in Faridkot district. Investigators had stated that Yadvinder became a victim of mistaken identity, as the criminals had come to target Jugnu. Faridkot police had arrested four persons linked to the Bambiha gang operated by a fugitive criminal, Lucky Patial, in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, the sessions court examined three witnesses and fixed May 22 as the next date for hearing.