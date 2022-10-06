Moose Wala murder accused escape: Sacked cop took gangster out of police station thrice

As the Punjab Police are clueless regarding the whereabouts of gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sources revealed that Mansa police’s Crime Investigation Agency’s (CIA) in-charge took him out of the police station thrice in five days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tinu had fled from the custody of the CIA unit of the Mansa police early on Sunday. Following this, the Punjab Police arrested and sacked the Mansa CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case.

Sources said Pritpal had taken Tinu out during late hours in the night thrice in five days. Tinu was brought on five-day police remand on September 27 and he fled from custody when Pritpal took him out for the ‘third time’ a day before he was scheduled to be presented in the court as his remand was ending.

As per sources, the Mansa police have got some leads on the involvement of other persons in Tinu’s escape. “The CIA in-charge had taken Tinu to his official residence alone in a private vehicle to facilitate a meeting with the gangster’s girlfriend. The police are checking all CCTV cameras on that route,” the sources added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, during surveillance of CCTV cameras, the police found the presence of two suspicious vehicles near Pritpal’s residence. As per sources, police are trying to identify the vehicles.

Despite reports that Tinu’s girlfriend helped him in escaping from the Mansa CIA in-charge’s custody, the district police maintained silence on it. No action has been taken by the Punjab Police against Tinu’s alleged girlfriend. The police officials are still tight-lipped about her identity and have not disclosed any details of taking action against her. Meanwhile, no senior official of the Mansa police and the four-member special investigation team (SIT) probing the gangster’s escape has denied her involvement as well.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the SIT, said although the issue of the girl’s presence in the case of Tinu’s escape has repeatedly come up in the media, during the police investigation so far, she has not been identified. When asked about the reports that Tinu withdrew cash from ATM after the escape, the SSP said that no such information has come forward during the investigation so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mansa police teams return empty-handed

Meanwhile, the special teams of the Mansa police sent to Haryana, Rajasthan and other states after Tinu’s escape on Wednesday evening returned empty-handed. As per information, these teams got no lead at the moment. Along with this, the SIT led by IG, Patiala Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina formed to uncover the conspiracy is clueless about the details of the escape.

As SI Pritpal Singh was sacked, inspector Jagdish Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the new in-charge of the Mansa’s CIA police station. He is currently in charge of the Police Station, Sadar Mansa, and in-charge of the special branch, Mansa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON