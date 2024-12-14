Moose Wala murder case: Second eyewitness identifies shooters in Mansa trial court

The second prime eyewitness in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case identified five accused, including four shooters, in the Mansa trial court on Friday. The Mahindra Thar in which Moose Wala was shot dead, at Mansa judicial complex on Friday. (HT Photo)

Gurwinder Singh, along with another friend Gurpreet Singh, was travelling with singer-turned-politician Moose Wala in his Mahindra Thar vehicle when the latter was shot dead on May 29, 2022. Both Gurwinder and Gurpreet had sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

During the hearing on Friday, Gurwinder identified four shooters – Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep. He confirmed that the four had opened fire on Moose Wala along with Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kussa, who were killed in a police encounter in 2022.

Gurwinder also identified the accused Sandeep Kekra, who had allegedly provided real-time information to gangster Goldy Brar about Moose Wala’s movement on the day of the murder. Sandeep allegedly took selfies with Moose Wala outside his house and left on a bike soon after the singer left.

Police also produced the Mahindra Thar in which Moose Wala was traveling when he was killed, two vehicles, and an AK-47 weapon used by the shooters in the crime.

The prosecution witness also identified the weapon and vehicles used by the accused. The matter has been adjourned to December 23 for further hearing through video-conferencing.

Court calls Moose Wala’s father to testify on Jan 10

Advocate Satinderpal Singh Mittal, who is assisting the prosecution as the counsel of Moose Wala’s father, said the second eyewitness had identified the shooter and weapon in the court. “The trial court has now summoned Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu, who is a prosecution witness and complainant in the case, for his examination-in-chief on January 10,” he added.

Earlier in August, the prosecution witness, Gurpreet, had identified the four shooters in the trial court.

In the chargesheet, the special investigation team (SIT) has claimed that both Gurwinder and Gurpreet in their statements said that after killing Moose Wala, the shooters had said that they had carried out the killing on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed five chargesheets, including four supplementary chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.