Moose Wala murder: Former Punjab minister’s nephew booked for conspiracy

The Ludhiana police have booked Sandeep Singh Kahlon, aka Sona, who is a nephew of former Akali minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, for being a part of the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Section 302 read with 115 (hatching conspiracy of murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the Arms Act FIR already registered against Kahlon at the Salem Tabri police station for providing an illegal weapon to his aide Satbir Singh, who was arrested on June 30.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Gurpreet Singh said that investigations have revealed that Satbir had supplied weapons to three shooters involved in Moose Wala’s murder and had taken them to Bathinda at the behest of Kahlon. Kahlon had allegedly also received two foreign-made pistols from an aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is also an accused in Moose Wala case.

While Satbir is in judicial custody, a local court extended Kahlon’s police remand by seven days on Tuesday. Police expect to get more vital information about the high-profile murder during his questioning.

