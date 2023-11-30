Moose Wala murder: Mansa trial court starts hearing arguments on framing of charges

Faridkot : Almost four months after the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case was committed to the Mansa district and sessions court, the hearing of arguments on framing of charges against 25 accused started in a trial court on Thursday.

Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year.

While the defence counsel of 23 accused argued on framing of charges, counsel of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria requested an adjournment claiming they have not received complete record yet. No lawyer appeared for accused Bittu Singh, following which the court asked him to send his counsel on the next hearing or he should be given a lawyer under the legal aid.

The court of sessions judge Preeti Sahni adjourned the matter to December 12 to complete the arguments on the point of charge and awaiting the supplementary chargesheet against accused Joginder Singh, alias Joga. The 25 accused lodged in various jails of Punjab and other states were presented in the trial court through video conferencing on Thursday.

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, who had reached the court, said: “Hopefully, the charges will be framed soon and justice will be served. But I am disappointed on the part of the government. Even after eight months, the Punjab government is silent and claims ignorance over fixing the responsibility of interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from jails,” he added.

In August, the court of chief judicial magistrate, Mansa, Surabhi Prashar had committed the chargesheets to the sessions court observing “the offences under Sections 302 (murder) of IPC are exclusively triable by the court of sessions.”

The special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed three chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Of the total 32 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them --- Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh --- were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Two shooters --- Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa --- were killed in a police encounter at Amritsar before filling of chargesheets. Three accused, including Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra are absconding and are believed to be abroad.

Mansa police are yet to file a supplementary chargesheet against another accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who was extradited from Azebhaijan. A supplementary chargesheet against Joga is yet to be committed by the court of Mansa chief judicial magistrate.

