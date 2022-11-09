Moose Wala’s 2nd posthumous song Vaar hits 8 million views in 12 hours

Faridkot :With more than eight million views in 12 hours, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song Vaar, which talks about the bravery of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa, is trending at number one on YouTube, five months after the Singer’s death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nalwa (1791-1837) commanded the army of the Sikh empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh and was known for his role in the conquests of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshwar and Jamrud. He expanded the frontier of the Sikh empire to beyond the Indus river right up to the mouth of the Khyber Pass.

Released on Gurpurb, Sikhism founder Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, the song starts with the line: “Nalwa is a lion heart son of Dashmesh (Guru Gobind Singh ji) and pride of Punjab.”

The song was released from Moose Wala’s official account at 10am on Tuesday. The song was widely shared on Instagram, where the singer has 11.4 million followers. Moose Wala’s Instagram caption on the song read: “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now..!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SYL, controversial first posthumous song

The first song was released after Moose Wala’s killing was SYL, which focused on the more than four-decade old political dispute between Punjab and Haryana on the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL). Striking a sensitive chord, apart from SYL, the singer talked about the post-Independence undivided Punjab, sovereignty, 1984 riots, Sikh prisoners’ release, incident of hoisting the Khalsa flag at Red Fort during the farmer agitation on Delhi’s border.

The SYL song was removed by YouTube from its platform in India following a legal complaint by the Union government. Released on June 23 evening, the song garnered 27 million views and 3.3 million likes on the singer’s YouTube page in less than three days before it was withheld.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He along with his cousin and friend was driving in a jeep to Jawahar Ke, 10 km from his native Moosa village when he was ambushed and killed.

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has named 36 people as accused in the case and filed an 1,850-page chargesheet against 24 accused. Meanwhile, with the release of song #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala was also trending on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON