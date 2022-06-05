Moose Wala’s father declines to contest Sangrur LS bypoll

Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father on Saturday put to rest speculations of contesting the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, saying that he does not feel like entering the fray as his son’s pyre is still warm and appealed to the people to not trust all that is going on regarding this on social media.

In a video message uploaded on Moose Wala’s social media account hours after meeting union home minister Amit Shah, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said, “I want to share a few things with you, I feel pained after seeing things going on the social media. Do not trust the talks going on social media. Haje mere putt da siwa thanda nai hoya, haje mera kise election da koi mann nai ae (pyre of my son is still warm, I don’t feel like contesting any election).”

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. Soon after the killing, the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Tihar Jail, took responsibility of the crime and termed it as an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali in August last year.

“You have supported me in grief for which I am thankful to all of you,” the gief-stricken ex-armyman said, referring to all those who came out in support of the family after the singer’s brutal killing.

Balkaur, who is in his mid-50s, also appealed to the people to join him at Moosa village in Mansa for the bhog ceremony of his son on June 8.

“I will share all the remaining things with you with an open heart. My mind is not in a state to say anything else right now,” he said in the video.

On Friday, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had appealed to all political parties in Punjab to elect Moose Wala’s father unopposed to the Lok Sabha as a “consensus candidate” from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Warring had made the appeal after agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl made a suggestion in this regard. Following this, leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa had also endorsed Johl’s views.

Moose Wala had joined Congress in December last year and contested assembly elections from the Mansa segment unsuccessfully.

Meanwhile, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visited Moosa village to meet the singer’s family and expressed grief. He assured that the Aam Aadmi Party government will put the culprits behind the bars as soon as possible and work towards getting them the maximum punishment.

Moose Wala’s parents meet Shah

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents met union home minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport and demanded a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) or any other central agencies into the killing of their son.

According to a senior BJP leader, who was present during the brief meeting that lasted for nearly five minutes, the singer’s father Balkaur Singh narrated Shah how his son was constantly getting threats for the past few months.

A BJP leader claimed that Shah was categorically told by the slain singer’s parents that they don’t have trust on probe by state agencies as they smell a deep- rooted conspiracy behind this murder.

Shah assured all possible support to the parents. They also handed over a letter to the home minister.

Moose Wala’s family had earlier also written to Shah, seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of their son.

(With inputs from Chandigarh)

