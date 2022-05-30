Moose Wala’s murder: ‘Blood on CM’s hands’, says Cong, seeks govt’s dismissal

New Delhi/Chandigarh : The murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday triggered a political slugfest, with the opposition accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “cheap politics” and chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealing to people to “stay calm”.

The Congress on Sunday sought the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the killing of popular Punjabi singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala, saying that it has lost the moral authority to govern.

“The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress and the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans and friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,” the Congress tweeted.

“Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji’s security was revoked just yesterday as a publicity stunt by insensitive & inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state’s law and order is appalling. CM and DGP have blood on their hands. RIP Shubhdeep Moose Wala,” the Punjab Congress tweeted.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanded an NIA probe into the murder of Moose Wala under the monitoring of a sitting judge. Addressing a press conference , Warring said Moose Wala had shared the concern about withdrawing two gunmen attached with him this morning over phone with him.

“The previous Congress government had given 10 gunmen and a Gypsy to the singer on the basis of alert by Central agencies. But as he contested on the Congress ticket, his security was withdrawn,” he said, demanding suspension of the Punjab DGP. Former home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demanded registration of an FIR against ADGP, security, for leaking the information about his security.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded the CM’s resignation, stating that the murder of Moose Wala exposes law and order situation of Punjab

Moose Wala had joined the Congress in December last year ahead of the assembly elections and contested unsuccessfully from the Mansa assembly segment.

Punjab is up in flames: BJP

Punjab is up in flames, said BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday while attacking the AAP government over Moose Wala’s murder. Malviya also questioned if AAP was not aware of the possible threats of withdrawing Moose Wala’s security. The party also blamed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for murder, saying that the Delhi CM governs Punjab through a remote control.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the secret list which had the names of those whose security was removed was made public. “In a way, it was an open invitation to murderers, that you can do you work … Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this murder,” Patra said.

Speaking at the same press conference, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha travel with 90 and 45 gunmen but they took away the security of a popular Punjabi singer.”

Culprits will be given harshest punishment: Kejriwal

Calling Moose Wala’s murder shocking, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder is saddening and shocking. I just spoke to the Punjab CM. Culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace. May God give peace to his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal’s tweet came in response to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s tweet on the incident. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Mann said in his tweet.

Total breakdown of law and order: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the CM to think if the “cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moose Wala’s security is directly responsible for the tragedy”. In a tweet, Sukhbir said: “Moose Wala faced tangible life threats and this was no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation... the CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order.”