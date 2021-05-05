More mini Covid care centres to come up in Chandigarh

Getting a positive response from private associations and non-government organisations, the UT administration on Tuesday permitted two more bodies to set up mini Covid care centres. So far, the administration has allowed five organisations to set up such facilities.

Yashpal Garg, the nodal officer for mini Covid care centres, also allotted the Infosys Red Cross Sarai, Sector 12, to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Society to urgently set up a 100-bed Covid care centre with oxygen facility. On Monday, the society had started a 50-bed centre at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23.

Meanwhile, the other four organisations—Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Be Sure Buddy Private Limited—will be setting similar centres at Badminton Hall, Government Girls Sr. Secondary School, Sector 8-B; Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24; and Aurobindo School, Sector 27A, respectively.

The centres will provide doctors, nursing staff and patient-care attendants, who will be available round the clock. Qualified persons will be designated as managers to run the centres.

Garg said, “We have put a new condition that at least 80% of beds have to be oxygenated. We will tie up with a vendor to refill them at the same rates being charged from GMCH-32.”

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation (MC) has also decided to offer its community centres to set up mini Covid centres. MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “We have been receiving several requests from people for setting up the centres, so we have decided to open up community centres for the purpose.”

Any individual, organisation, NGO, religious organisation, corporate, firm or trust can come forward for setting up a mini Covid care centre for asymptomatic positive patients.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “If the crisis deepens, all three hotels run by CITCO will be converted into Covid hospitals.”

“I have been receiving many calls, offering funds for Covid management. My request to donors is to give items like oxygen cylinders, concentrated ventilators, etc, instead,” added Parida.

Getting a positive response from private associations and non-government organisations, the UT administration on Tuesday permitted two more bodies to set up mini Covid care centres. So far, the administration has allowed five organisations to set up such facilities. Yashpal Garg, the nodal officer for mini Covid care centres, also allotted the Infosys Red Cross Sarai, Sector 12, to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Society to urgently set up a 100-bed Covid care centre with oxygen facility. On Monday, the society had started a 50-bed centre at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23. Meanwhile, the other four organisations—Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Be Sure Buddy Private Limited—will be setting similar centres at Badminton Hall, Government Girls Sr. Secondary School, Sector 8-B; Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24; and Aurobindo School, Sector 27A, respectively. The centres will provide doctors, nursing staff and patient-care attendants, who will be available round the clock. Qualified persons will be designated as managers to run the centres. Garg said, “We have put a new condition that at least 80% of beds have to be oxygenated. We will tie up with a vendor to refill them at the same rates being charged from GMCH-32.” Meanwhile, the municipal corporation (MC) has also decided to offer its community centres to set up mini Covid centres. MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “We have been receiving several requests from people for setting up the centres, so we have decided to open up community centres for the purpose.” Any individual, organisation, NGO, religious organisation, corporate, firm or trust can come forward for setting up a mini Covid care centre for asymptomatic positive patients. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Morning walk allowed in parks during Chandigarh lockdown Covid scales new height in Chandigarh tricity as 2,211 test +ve Summer break in Chandigarh’s government schools from May 10 College, varsity students in Chandigarh advised to vacate hostels UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “If the crisis deepens, all three hotels run by CITCO will be converted into Covid hospitals.” “I have been receiving many calls, offering funds for Covid management. My request to donors is to give items like oxygen cylinders, concentrated ventilators, etc, instead,” added Parida.