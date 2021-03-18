Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / More snow, rain in Valley from March 21 to 23: Met
chandigarh news

More snow, rain in Valley from March 21 to 23: Met

The India meterological department (IMD) in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir from March 21 to 23
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:11 PM IST
(HT File)

The India meterological department (IMD) in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir from March 21 to 23. So far, there has been back-to-back rainfall and snow in the upper reaches of Kashmir.

IMD director Sonum Lotus said the weather will mainly remain clear or partly cloudy: “Light rain may take place at isolated places of Kashmir towards the evening. There is no forecast of any precepitation till March 20. There is 70% chance of light to moderate rain and snow from March 21 to 23,” he said.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a maximum temperature of 4.2°C at night while Jammu recorded a temperature of 15.5°C. Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature dropped to 1.5°C.

Although, February saw a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperature. Kashmir experienced the harshest winter in 30 years with the temperature plunging to record levels in January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded a temperature of -8.8°C, the lowest since January 1991.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himachal passes budget management amendment Bill amid Opposition’s walkout

Khalistanis, Pakistanis other terrorists will not disturb Punjab's peace: CM

After 2 years, rail motor car service resumes on Kalka-Shimla track

Freedom to Religion Bill doesn’t make it to Haryana budget session
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP