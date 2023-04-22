Ludhiana: Miscreants target women on morning walk, rob her of jewellery

Motorcycle-borne three miscreants targeted a morning walker in Aone Colony at Sahabana road on Friday morning and allegedly robbed her of her gold and silver jewellery. An FIR under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. (HT File Photo)

The Jamalpur police filed an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The victim, Vandana, 35, of Aone Colony, stated that she went for a morning walk on Friday near her house. At around 5.45 am, motorcycle-borne three miscreants intercepted her way.

The accused pointed a sharp-edged weapon at her and asked her to handover her jewellery to them. When she resisted, the accused threatened to kill her.

The woman said that the accused robbed her of her gold earrings, gold chain, silver ring and a phone. After the accused left the place, she raised an alarm and informed her family members.

ASI Barinderjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.