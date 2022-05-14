Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mortal remains of MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa consigned to flames in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Mortal remains of MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa consigned to flames in Ludhiana

Ludhiana industrialists, members of different business and social organisations bid tearful adieu to MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa
MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa was cremated at Model Town Extension cremation ground in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The managing director of Avon Ispat and Power Limited, Harcharan Singh Pahwa, who died on Friday following a prolonged illness, was cremated at Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday.

Industrialists, members of different business and social organisations bid tearful adieu to the departed soul.

Pahwa was also patron of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO).

Harcharan Singh Pahwa, son of Inderjit Singh Pahwa and grandson of Hans Raj Pahwa (founder of Avon Group) was admitted to KIMS, Hyderabad.

An irreparable loss: Business fraternity

Rajeev Jain, general secretary, FICO, said apart from being a successful businessman, he was a great human being.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, said they pray to the Almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and enough strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Cycles; Chetan Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Steels; Rohit Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Bicycle Components; Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU); Gurcharan Singh Gemko, acting president, United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA); Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, president, Bicycle Research and Development Organisation (BRADO); and Avtar Singh Bhogal, senior vice-president, FICO; Satnam Singh Makkar, propaganda secretary, FICO; and others paid their last respects to the industrialist.

Bhog and Antim Ardaas for the peace of departed soul will be held on May 16 from 3– 4 pm at Gurudwara Sri Singh Sabha, Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.

