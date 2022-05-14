Mortal remains of MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa consigned to flames in Ludhiana

The managing director of Avon Ispat and Power Limited, Harcharan Singh Pahwa, who died on Friday following a prolonged illness, was cremated at Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday.

Industrialists, members of different business and social organisations bid tearful adieu to the departed soul.

Pahwa was also patron of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO).

Harcharan Singh Pahwa, son of Inderjit Singh Pahwa and grandson of Hans Raj Pahwa (founder of Avon Group) was admitted to KIMS, Hyderabad.

An irreparable loss: Business fraternity

Rajeev Jain, general secretary, FICO, said apart from being a successful businessman, he was a great human being.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, said they pray to the Almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and enough strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Cycles; Chetan Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Steels; Rohit Pahwa, chairperson, Avon Bicycle Components; Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU); Gurcharan Singh Gemko, acting president, United Cycle Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA); Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, president, Bicycle Research and Development Organisation (BRADO); and Avtar Singh Bhogal, senior vice-president, FICO; Satnam Singh Makkar, propaganda secretary, FICO; and others paid their last respects to the industrialist.

Bhog and Antim Ardaas for the peace of departed soul will be held on May 16 from 3– 4 pm at Gurudwara Sri Singh Sabha, Model Town Extension, Ludhiana.